Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Trading Up 16.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) traded up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 694 ($9.36) and last traded at GBX 629 ($8.48). 630,482 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 406% from the average session volume of 124,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($7.28).

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 451.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 395.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3,158.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart Last sold 10,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480, for a total transaction of £51,168. Also, insider Michael Tobin purchased 3,040 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 325 per share, for a total transaction of £9,880. Company insiders own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom is a global leader in podcasting – our shows are downloaded more than 98 million times each month by 30 million unique listeners around the world. Audioboom is ranked as the fourth largest podcast publisher in the US by Triton Digital.

Audioboom’s ad-tech and monetisation platform underpins a scalable content business that provides commercial services for a premium network of 250 top tier podcasts, with key partners including ‘Casefile True Crime’ (US), ‘Morbid’ (US), ‘True Crime Obsessed’ (US), ‘The Morning Toast’ (US), ‘No Such Thing As A Fish’ (UK), and ‘The Cycling Podcast’ (UK).

The Audioboom Originals Network is a slate of content developed and produced by Audioboom including ‘Dark Air with Terry Carnation’, ‘RELAX!’, ‘Baby Mamas No Dramas’, ‘Covert’, ‘It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey’, ‘Mafia’, ‘Huddled Masses’ and ‘What Makes A Killer’.

Audioboom operates internationally, with operations and global partnerships across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Featured Stories

