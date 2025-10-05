Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Shares Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.38. 889,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 298,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.
Midnight Sun Mining Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 45.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$232.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of -0.08.
About Midnight Sun Mining
Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Midnight Sun Mining
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.