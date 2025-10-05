Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Shares Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.38. 889,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 298,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

Midnight Sun Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 45.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$232.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of -0.08.

About Midnight Sun Mining

(Get Free Report)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.