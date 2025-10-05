J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Lowers Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG decreased its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,862 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,756,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,329,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,446,000 after purchasing an additional 122,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at about $92,552,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 80.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,077,000 after purchasing an additional 443,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Mahoney acquired 5,000 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.73 per share, with a total value of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,513.72. This represents a 231.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of BG opened at $84.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.23. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $99.39.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

