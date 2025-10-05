J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Grows Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,354 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Grab were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Grab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 545,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth $632,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth $118,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth $1,067,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth $1,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 154.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Grab had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.65%. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRAB. Hsbc Global Res lowered Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.20 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

