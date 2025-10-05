Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UKOMW) Decreases By 37.5%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UKOMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ucommune International Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of UKOMW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Ucommune International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

