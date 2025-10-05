Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UKOMW) Decreases By 37.5%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UKOMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Ucommune International Stock Up 6.5%
Shares of UKOMW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Ucommune International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About Ucommune International
