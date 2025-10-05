Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,600 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLYPP stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.5371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

