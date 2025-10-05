Gambling.com Group Limited $GAMB Position Lessened by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 750,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 241,386 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 81,836 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 185.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 125,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 150,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 28,741 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group Stock Up 2.2%

GAMB stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a market cap of $296.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.87. Gambling.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $39.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.93 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 9.66%. Gambling.com Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

GAMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Gambling.com Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Gambling.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.