Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,091.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 924,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,960,000 after acquiring an additional 911,972 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,787,000 after acquiring an additional 73,744 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 409,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 386,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $125.57 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $103.07 and a 52-week high of $137.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.32.

Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

