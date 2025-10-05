Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Short Interest Update

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 127,800 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the August 31st total of 252,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYGO. Roth Capital upgraded Tigo Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tigo Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Tigo Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tigo Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TYGO opened at $2.42 on Friday. Tigo Energy has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $159.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 million. Tigo Energy had a negative return on equity of 434.06% and a negative net margin of 69.01%. Tigo Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tigo Energy will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

