VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,800 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the August 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 94.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 241,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

USTB opened at $51.03 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.67.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1881 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

