J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Acquires Shares of 14,174 Regions Financial Corporation $RF

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,174 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 637.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,784.15. This represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,638.84. This represents a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $26.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Corporation has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

