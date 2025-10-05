J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Buys Shares of 5,780 Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 14,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Tractor Supply by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $332,592.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,750.44. This trade represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 35,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,880. The trade was a 32.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock worth $8,984,912. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

