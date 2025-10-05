Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 450 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF $GSUS

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,711,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,196 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,445,000 after purchasing an additional 133,706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,763,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,502,000 after purchasing an additional 97,987 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 15.6%

BATS GSUS opened at $92.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $87.92.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

