Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $612,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,826 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Shares of CSCO opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

