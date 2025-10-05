Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 866 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10,938.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 125,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 124,041 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 133,933.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 102.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WH opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $113.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.780 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

