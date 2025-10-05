Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 301 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,418,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $861,961,000 after acquiring an additional 249,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,257,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $680,649,000 after buying an additional 94,177 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $655,953,000 after buying an additional 208,200 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $468,846,000 after buying an additional 114,930 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after buying an additional 418,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,306. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $147.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.86 and its 200 day moving average is $141.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $200.47.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.41.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

