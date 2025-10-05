Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Position in Edison International $EIX

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 159.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Trading Up 1.5%

Edison International stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average is $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.61.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

