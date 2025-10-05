Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $43.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.4444.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

OHI opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.43%.

In other news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.64. This represents a 11.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 340,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 48,391 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,248.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 170,098 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 797,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

