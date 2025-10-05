Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Wedbush upped their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $14,511,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $154,901.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,332.32. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,941,472. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Best Buy by 6.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,919 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,960 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 5,519.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 170,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.4%

BBY opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average is $70.08.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 104.97%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

