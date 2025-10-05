EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.0625.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Cowen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Saturday, September 27th.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $154.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.