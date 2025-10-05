Perspective Therapeutics’ (CATX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CATX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Lifesci Capital raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.

NYSE:CATX opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. Perspective Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $13.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

