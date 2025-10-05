Brokerages Set Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Target Price at $49.17

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.9167.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

NYSE PII opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. Polaris has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $84.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. Polaris had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -142.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. RWWM Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 169.2% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,395,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,351 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 564.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,157 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13,103.2% in the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,161 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Polaris by 142.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,620,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,346,000 after buying an additional 951,195 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Polaris by 352.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after buying an additional 703,240 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

