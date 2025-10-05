Analysts Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.8571.

DAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Dana in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dana from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Dana in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

NYSE DAN opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -124.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.09. Dana has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dana will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 11,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $218,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dana in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 1,495.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 40,394 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile



Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

