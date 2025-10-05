Analysts Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Target Price at $81.27

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.2727.

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average of $74.67. US Foods has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $85.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,160. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of US Foods by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 487.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

