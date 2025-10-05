Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $60.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.3333.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 3,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $62.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.07%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

