Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 25,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,351 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

