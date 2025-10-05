Roth Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.87.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of OXY opened at $44.86 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 56.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 371.7% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

