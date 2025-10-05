Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $282.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $249.00 to $282.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.91.

Shares of BA stock opened at $216.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.06 and a 200-day moving average of $204.98. Boeing has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

