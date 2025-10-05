The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $91.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.83.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4%

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $77.91 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average is $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.