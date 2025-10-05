Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Bank of America

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $139.00 to $157.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.59.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $148.67 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $150.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60. The company has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,568,421 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $156,810,731.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $104,797,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,656,462 shares of company stock worth $614,224,917. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

