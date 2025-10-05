Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LUCD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lucid Diagnostics

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

In other Lucid Diagnostics news, Director Dennis Matheis acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 665,443 shares in the company, valued at $678,751.86. This trade represents a 17.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 71,026.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ LUCD opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.