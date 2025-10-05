Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,300 shares, a growth of 187.8% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ALTY opened at $11.86 on Friday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.0755 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

