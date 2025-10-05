Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $45.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.74.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $51.19.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,983,947 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,504,754,000 after buying an additional 1,941,662 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,358,715 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,703,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,787,174 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,678,474,000 after purchasing an additional 320,514 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,421,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,046,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.