Conagra Brands’ (CAG) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.92.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.03. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 357.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 36,427 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6,395.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 69,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 68,750 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 106.5% during the third quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4,497.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

