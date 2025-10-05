Barclays Lowers PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $140.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $144.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.87.

PEP opened at $141.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PepsiCo has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.39.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $27,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

