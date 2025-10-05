Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $230.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $245.35 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $256.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 97,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,309,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.1% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 56,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,818,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 49.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morangie Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morangie Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

