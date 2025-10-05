Ocular Therapeutix’s (OCUL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OCUL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 382.51% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $258,787.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,227,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,856,017.76. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Heier sold 3,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $36,878.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 259,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,328.44. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,519 shares of company stock worth $367,865 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 218,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 70,904 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 467,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 6,760.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

