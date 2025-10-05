Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FIVE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Five Below from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Five Below from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $156.05 on Thursday. Five Below has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $157.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $119,763.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,309.78. This represents a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,080. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Five Below by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 7,331.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 101,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 99,714 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 26.1% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

