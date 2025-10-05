Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.53.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WMB

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $497,715 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.