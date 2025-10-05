The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $168.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STZ. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $202.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.96.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $131.20 and a 12-month high of $247.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.71%.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 143,300.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

