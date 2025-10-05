Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$22.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WDO. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.20.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.
