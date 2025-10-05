New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NGD. Raymond James Financial raised New Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on New Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.15.
New Gold Stock Down 0.1%
About New Gold
New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.
