Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.50 to C$19.50 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMG. Cormark increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$15.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$13.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded IAMGOLD to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.40.

TSE:IMG opened at C$18.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of C$10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.11. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$18.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.90.

Iamgold Corp is a mid-tier gold mining company operating in three regions globally North America, South America and West Africa. Within these regions, the company is developing potential mining districts that encompass operating mines and construction, development and exploration projects. The company’s operating mines include Essakane in Burkina Faso, Rosebel in Suriname and Westwood in Canada.

