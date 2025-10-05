Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELD. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, August 29th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$33.75.

TSE:ELD opened at C$40.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.82. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$18.94 and a 12-month high of C$41.70.

In other news, insider Christine Tamiko Ohta sold 5,438 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.56, for a total value of C$177,061.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,644.48. The trade was a 45.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Ryan Swedburg sold 6,153 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.43, for a total transaction of C$205,694.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,486.31. The trade was a 70.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $679,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

