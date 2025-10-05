Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $104.08.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $103.28 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day moving average of $98.09.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 56.76%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the sale, the director owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 123,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 36,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

