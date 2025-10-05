Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BE. BTIG Research increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.82.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $90.18 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,254.99 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm had revenue of $401.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $174,342.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 106,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,496,175.78. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 45,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,948,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 229,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,947,527.42. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 302,205 shares of company stock worth $14,919,283. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 634.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 598,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 516,833 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 662.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 63,875 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $904,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

