Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.00.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Shoals Technologies Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,615,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,548 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,120,000. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 79.8% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 6,975,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,645,000 after buying an additional 3,095,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,791,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 375,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,213,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 146,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

