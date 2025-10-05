Five Below’s (FIVE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FIVE. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Five Below from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $156.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.15.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,080. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $119,763.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,309.78. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Five Below by 653.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1,097.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

