HC Wainwright Downgrades MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $80.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $541.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.10.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $40,555.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,994,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,444.08. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,158,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

