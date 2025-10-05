Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock Price

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NSC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.50.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $300.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.94. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,680,910,000 after buying an additional 2,710,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $613,255,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,393,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 550.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 983,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $251,712,000 after acquiring an additional 832,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $181,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

